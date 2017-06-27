Wan Hai Boosts China - Southeast Asia Service Network

Wan Hai Lines has announced its plan to expand the service network on China-Vietnam/Thailand corridors in July, by restructuring China-Vietnam-Thailand (CVT service) and cooperating with COSCO Container Lines with a new joint N.PRC-Thailand service (CT1) and securing slots on COSCO’s E.PRC-Thailand service.

Wan Hai Lines’ independent CVT service will be restructured with effect from 10th July 2017, and turn into a China- Vietnam express dedicated service (CV1 service) with three vessels of 1,200 TEU intakes, which covers Shanghai – Qingdao – Xiamen – Hong Kong – Shekou – Da Nang – Hochiminh – Shekou – Shanghai.

The new joint service with COSCO, to be named CT1 by WHL, will deploy three vessels with intake of 2,100 TEU. The service will commence from Dalian port on 14th July 2017 with the following routing: Dalian – Tianjin – Qingdao – Hong Kong – Shekou – Leam Chabang – Hong Kong – Dalian.

Other two services secured from partner, to be named CTV and CT2 by WHL, which will start in the middle of July 2017. The port rotation of each service:

CTV：Shanghai – Ningbo – Shantou – Hong Kong – Nansha – Laem Chabang – Bangkok – Hochiminh – Hong Kong – Shanghai.

CT2：Laem Chabang – Nansha – Qingdao – Shanghai.

Through the above service restructure and cooperation with strategic partners, Wan Hai Lines is able to provide more comprehensive service coverage to better satisfy customers’ transportation requirements.