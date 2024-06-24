Southern Devall Names Verloka Director of Cargo Stewardship & Fleet Allocation

Sulphur, La. based marine transportation company Southern Devall announced it has appointed Andrey Verloka as its new director of cargo stewardship and fleet allocation.

“In his new role, Andrey will be instrumental in ensuring that our cargo operations are executed flawlessly according to customer instructions while

minimizing risks to both cargo and equipment,” said Alfred Devall, executive vice president, commercial operations.

Verloka will also be responsible for the strategic allocation of assets, based on specific cargo and voyage requirements. Furthermore, he will oversee all cargo stewardship programs and manage product quality events.

Verloka brings to the role more than 20 years of experience in the oil and chemical industry. A former captain sailing on board chemical tankers, he holding a USCG Master Mariner Unlimited license. Verloka formerly spent 20 years in various port operations positions at Stolt Tankers from captain/chief officer to port operations manager.

Verloka graduated from Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping with a master’s degree in Navigation on Sea Routes. In addition, he holds a USCG Master of self-propelled vessels of unlimited tonnage upon oceans.