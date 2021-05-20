Marine Link
Monday, May 24, 2021
Sovcomflot, Shell ‘Green Funnel’ Project Hits LNG Fueling Milestone

May 20, 2021

The 150th operation was performed by Korolev Prospect, on time charter to Chevron, receiving 600 tonnes of marine LNG from Shell and delivered by Q-LNG 4000 outside Port Canaveral, Florida. Image courtesy Sovcomflot (SCF Group)

Sovcomflot (SCF Group) and Shell performed a landmark 150th marine LNG fuelling operation for SCF’s ‘Green Funnel’ Aframax tankers.

Since operations began in 2018, SCF’s ‘Green Funnel’ Aframaxes have taken more than 62,000 tonnes of marine LNG fuel from Shell and all 150 operations were reportedly performed safely without incident, injury or loss of fuel.

The 150th operation was performed by Korolev Prospect, on time charter to Chevron, receiving 600 tonnes of marine LNG from Shell and delivered by Q-LNG 4000 outside Port Canaveral, Florida, whilst en route from Denmark to the US Gulf. Chevron is using the vessel to trial the viability of dual fuelled tankers for its future operations.

“The shipping sector must immediately employ the cleanest fuels available. Today LNG is the choice to ensure we are not adding heavier emitters into the global fleet while we work hard at developing zero-emissions fuels," said Tahir Faruqui, General Manager, Shell Global Downstream LNG.  "I’m proud to share that since we fuelled the world’s first LNG-powered Aframax tanker, Sovcomflot’s Gagarin Prospect at the Port of Rotterdam in 2018, we have been able to complete many more operations safely through our expanded fleet of bunker vessels that can be deployed across nine countries and thirteen ports and look forward to expanding this further.”

