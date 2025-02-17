SpecTec Celebrates 40th

SpecTec celebreaters its 40th year via a special anniversary event in La Spezia, Italy, from May 19th to 21st.

Founded in Oslo in 1985, SpecTec began as a pioneer in maritime technology, introducing AMOS (Asset Management Operating System) to revolutionize planned maintenance and fleet management. Over the decades, the company has expanded globally, adapted to industry transformations, and remained committed to driving operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability for shipowners, operators, and managers worldwide.

The celebration will feature keynote sessions, networking opportunities, and discussions on the future of maritime technology, reinforcing SpecTec’s commitment to shaping the industry for years to come. As SpecTec moves forward, it is focused on keeping global maritime trade moving safely, efficiently, and sustainably, advancing digital transformation in the maritime sector. With a return to major industry exhibitions in 2025, including Sea Asia Singapore, Nor-Shipping Oslo, and Marintec China, the company is well-positioned to continue delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of shipowners, operators, and managers.