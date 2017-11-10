Speedcast Launches CrewReach

Related News

China OKs Maersk Hamburg Süd Deal

The Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) in China approved Danish shipping giant Maersk Line’s proposed acquisition of Hamburg Süd, reported Reuters.

Wärtsilä Launches Fuel-Saving Pre-Swirl Stator

The new Wärtsilä EnergoFlow is an energy saving solution that will return ship operators’ investment in less than two years.

Trump Signs 43 Billion Dollar LNG Deal with China

On his visit to China, President Trump reaffirmed his commitment to form agreements that reduce the trade deficit with China…

Damen Contracts Taylor Bros for Icebreaker Barges

Damen Schelde Naval Shipbuilding (DSNS) has selected Taylor Bros of Tasmania to supply two high powered Antarctic landing…

YANMAR EVO//CENTER Opens in Georgia

National, state and local officials joined together with YANMAR America and its honored guests to officially open the YANMAR…

Kongsberg Naval Sonars for Göteborg-Class Corvettes

Kongsberg Maritime said it has been selected to deliver ST2400 VDS (Varial Depth Sonar) systems for Anti-Submarine Warfare…

TGS Shares Fall after Q2 Sales Disappoint

Shares of the world's leading provider of geoscience data to oil companies TGS fell by more than 6 percent on Thursday, after disappointing sales in the second quarter.

Inspection Training for Cleaner Shipping

Inspection training for Port State Control Officers in South and Central America is underway at an International Maritime…

Port Worker Crushed to Death in Jakarta

According to an announcement from the International Transport Workers’ Federation, an Indonesian worker who was killed on…

Cosco Shipping Ports to Build Freight Station at Khalifa Port

Abu Dhabi Ports and Cosco Shipping Ports Limited (CSP) and Abu Dhabi Ports broke ground for the construction of a new container…

Boskalis Acquires Subsea Survey Firm Gardline

Netherlands based Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. said it has acquired all shares of the U.K. based Gardline Group, a firm…