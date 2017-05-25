Speedcast, COMSAT Partner in Maritime Market

Speedcast International Limited provider of fully managed, remote communication and IT solutions, announced it has signed an agreement with government satellite connectivity provider COMSAT to establish a common global service offering of Ku-band very small aperture terminal (VSAT) services for the government and maritime markets. The combined network will leverage Speedcast’s greater than 8 GHz of global satellite capacity and COMSAT’s security-cleared teleports in the United States to deliver a robust, secure network for customers needing advanced, resilient connectivity for critical operations.

“The opportunity for collaboration with COMSAT fits very well with Speedcast’s commitment to delivering robust, reliable, secure global communications solutions to government and military customers, no matter where operations take them,” said PJ Beylier, CEO, Speedcast. “COMSAT’s experience in the government segment combined with our unmatched capacity, global network and customer support enable us to offer highly reliable and secure solutions to our customers.”

COMSAT will provide teleport and hosting services at their owned teleports in various U.S. sites, as well as hands-on technical and engineering assistance to help interconnect and migrate network segments. Through over 50 years of serving government customers requiring critical communications, COMSAT brings expertise in solution development, architecture design and service delivery support.

“COMSAT has always been at the forefront of satcoms technology, innovating to provide enhanced services and support for our customers’ benefit,” said David Greenhill, president, COMSAT. “We recognize the same passion in the Speedcast team. This collaboration will allow us to mutually broaden our markets and better serve our customers.”

Through this partnership, government customers will have access to the largest private iDirect Bandwidth network accessed from teleports and terrestrial nodes in NATO/Five Eyes nations. Support staff and facilities are Information Assurance (IA) certified and cleared, ensuring necessary security for government furnished equipment (GFE) baseband. Commercial customers will benefit from the cost and operational efficiencies of highly scalable service plans and access to the world’s largest iDirect network, combined with superior customer support and network security measures.