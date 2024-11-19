SSI Expands to meet EMEA Demand

SSI, a leader in software, services, and expertise for the business of shipbuilding, announced the establishment of a dedicated subsidiary to service a growing client base in the EMEA region. Based in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, SSI EMEA will build on SSI’s 30-year presence in European shipbuilding markets and expand coverage for SSI’s ShipConstructor and ShipbuildingPLM solutions.

The new entity will continue to be supported by long-standing partners NDAR, TECNOR, and SPI ShipConstructor with which SSI has worked to service ship designers and vessel constructors in Europe for over 30 years. Nick Danese of NDAR joins the EMEA subsidiary as a senior advisor, to provide multi-lingual services in training, project assistance, business process assessment, and implementation consulting.

"Our ongoing investment in the EMEA region exemplifies our promise to deliver exceptional service and support to our customers," says David Males, Director of Business Development at SSI. “This new office underscores our long-term commitment to the region and ensures we can respond more effectively to the unique needs of our clients.

SSI’s ShipConstructor solution is a complete tool for the design, engineering, and construction of shipbuilding projects. It enables designers to create a single product model, and use it for basic, functional, detail, and production design.

ShipbuildingPLM provides the ability to leverage the ‘digital thread’ during design and construction activities. Using a shipbuilding-specific data model, the tool provides traceability of the connection between catalogue items, requirements, the functional design, the 3D product model, and the shop floor down to a single part level.