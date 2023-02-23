Marine Link
Friday, February 24, 2023
SSY Acquires Westshore, Enters Offshore Sector

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 23, 2023

  • Stanko Jekov, SSY Managing Partner. Photo courtesy SSY
  • Goran Rostad, Westshore Managing Director. Photo courtesy SSY
Simpson Spence Young (SSY) agreed on the terms to acquire Norwegian Westshore Shipbrokers AS, part of SSY’s strategy to enter into the global offshore sector. Based in Kristiansand, Norway, Westshore was launched in 1987.

“This acquisition marks the first step in realising one of SSY’s key strategic objectives, to become a major global player in offshore," said tanko Jekov, SSY Managing Partner. "We have ambitious plans for this market and I’m confident we can add real value in this sector."

“This strategic move will enable Westshore to leverage on SSY’s worldwide network, considerable analytics resource and wide-ranging expertise in the shipping space. I’m delighted that through this acquisition, we will be able to offer new opportunities for both our team and clients and provide even greater levels of service under the umbrella of a major global brokerage," said Goran Rostad, Westshore Managing Director.

