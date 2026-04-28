ST Engineering Gets RINA’s Approval for Hydrogen Ferry Retrofit Design

RINA has granted an Approval in Principle (AiP) to ST Engineering Marine for a retrofit concept involving a hydrogen-powered fuel cell system on a fast passenger ferry.

The approval covers the replacement of one auxiliary diesel generator on the Asean Raider I ferry with a hydrogen fuel cell system supported by lithium-ion batteries.

The concept is designed to reduce carbon emissions while maintaining safety, performance and regulatory compliance, RINA said.

The assessment was conducted in line with RINA classification rules and international safety codes for ships using low-flashpoint fuels.

“This Approval in Principle represents a key feasibility milestone in expanding our retrofitting capabilities, as we explore practical pathways to introduce hydrogen fuel cell technology into maritime operations.

“Achieved in collaboration with RINA, it validates the robustness of our retrofit concept and demonstrates our engineering expertise to safely integrate new technologies into existing vessels. This work will advance the adoption of lower-emission solution for maritime applications, while maintaining a strong focus on safety and regulatory compliance,” said Lim Nian Hua, Deputy President, Marine, ST Engineering.

“This project demonstrates how Approval in Principle can be used as an effective tool to assess innovative solutions at an early stage, particularly for alternative fuels and energy systems.

“By supporting this feasibility study, RINA aims to facilitate informed design decisions and help smooth the transition from concept to detailed engineering for novel technologies applied to existing vessels,” added Yong Song Pang, Executive South Asia Pacific Marine Director.