St. Johns Ship Building to Build Six Deck Barges for Seapath

St. Johns Ship Building on Wednesday announced it has signed a contract with Seapath for construction of a series of six ABS deck barges in support of their Jones Act leasing business.

The barges will be built at St Johns Ship Building’s facility in Palatka, Fla. and will be dispatched to multiple charterers along the US East Coast.

Seapath is a subsidiary of the Libra Group, which is also parent to St. Johns’ holding company, Americraft Marine Group.

Joshua Lubarsky, CEO of Seapath, said, “Domestic maritime transportation is the backbone of the US transportation system. By launching our new Jones Act leasing business, Seapath is proud to support vital maritime transportation needs.”

“Building these ABS deck barges for Seapath's Jones Act leasing business is a testament to St. Johns Ship Building’s capabilities and versatility,” said Joe Rella, President of St Johns Shipbuilding. “We are proud to support Seapath with the highest quality Jones Act compliant vessels to support their customers’ needs."