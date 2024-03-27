Marine Link
Thursday, March 28, 2024
SUBSCRIBE

St. Johns Ship Building to Build Six Deck Barges for Seapath

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 27, 2024

(Photo: St. Johns Ship Building)

(Photo: St. Johns Ship Building)

St. Johns Ship Building on Wednesday announced it has signed a contract with Seapath for construction of a series of six ABS deck barges in support of their Jones Act leasing business.

The barges will be built at St Johns Ship Building’s facility in Palatka, Fla. and will be dispatched to multiple charterers along the US East Coast.

Seapath is a subsidiary of the Libra Group, which is also parent to St. Johns’ holding company, Americraft Marine Group.

Joshua Lubarsky, CEO of Seapath, said, “Domestic maritime transportation is the backbone of the US transportation system. By launching our new Jones Act leasing business, Seapath is proud to support vital maritime transportation needs.”

“Building these ABS deck barges for Seapath's Jones Act leasing business is a testament to St. Johns Ship Building’s capabilities and versatility,” said Joe Rella, President of St Johns Shipbuilding. “We are proud to support Seapath with the highest quality Jones Act compliant vessels to support their customers’ needs."

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Crumbling Great Lakes Ports Infrastructure Makes Port Insurance Even More Critical
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Preparing for Change, ABS Enhances the Marine Vessels Rules Book

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week