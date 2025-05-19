St. Johns Ship Building Delivers Third CTV for U.S. Offshore Wind Operations

St. Johns Ship Building, a Palatka, Florida-based Jones Act-compliant shipyard owned by Americraft Marine, announced the delivery of the WINDEA Reliance, the third and final vessel in a series of 30-meter aluminum Crew Transfer Vessels (CTVs) built for WINDEA CTV LLC, a partnership between MidOcean Wind and Hornblower Wind.

This delivery completes a three-vessel build program that includes the WINDEA Courageous, WINDEA Enterprise, and now WINDEA Reliance—all constructed at St. Johns Ship Building to support offshore wind farm development and operations along the U.S. East Coast. Designed by Incat Crowther and built to meet industry standards, these Jones Act-compliant vessels will provide safe and efficient crew and equipment transfer to wind installations.

The successful completion of the three-vessel series, and one from another multi-vessel contract still underway, reinforces St. Johns Ship Building’s emergence as a premier U.S. builder of high-speed aluminum CTVs. The shipyard has made major capital and workforce investments in recent years to modernize its aluminum construction capabilities, enabling the concurrent delivery of complex vessels for the clean energy sector.