Stadt, Norway MOD Inks Development Contract

MOD of Norway signed an agreement to take part in a development project to extend the range and features of the STADT Stealth Naval Electric Propulsion.

Due to increased use of electric and electronic weapon-systems, navies globally show increased interest for electric propulsion to power future navy vessels. Overall goals include minimizing carbon footprint, lowering power consumption with the use of new low emission power sources, while also increasing operational range and defense capabilities by stealth operations. Goals of the cooperation include:

No electric interference and low signature, surpassing todays naval EMC standards

Bring lifetime and reliability of electric propulsion up to a new high standard

Extreme Propulsion Efficiency

Compact footprint and low weight

Extended endurance of the ships

Low environment footprints

Adaptable to any energy source, or combinations

Scalability to a very high power range

Fulfilment of naval standards for shock and vibration

"STADT has already had a breakthrough in the Navy-sector and installed STADT Stealth Lean Propulsion in vessels for other foreign navies. The acceptance from the Ministry of Defence and the Norwegian Navy for this joint development project, is important for us to further strengthen our position and possibilities for export and to succeed in ongoing projects and developments towards navies world-wide," said Hallvard L. Slettevoll, CEO at STADT AS.