Stakeholders Gather in Copenhagen to Advocate for Safe Ammonia Use

Stakeholders in the shipping industry converged in Copenhagen Wednesday to collaboratively address the paramount safety challenges and best practices essential for integrating ammonia as an alternative marine fuel.

The gathering was the inaugural event of a series initiated by the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, dedicated to fostering a collective understanding and approach towards the intricacies of ammonia safety.

Claus Graugaard, CTO and Head of Onboard Vessel Solutions at the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, shared his vision for the initiative: "Through these workshops, we aim to bring together the industry's foremost minds, emphasizing the collaborative enhancement of safety standards for ammonia-fueled vessels. We're not just discussing change; we're propelling it.”

Companies and organizations participating in the workshop included American Bureau of Shipping, Danish Maritime Authority, MAN Energy Solutions, SMGF, DNV, CF Industries, Intertanko, Cargill, A.P. Møller - Mærsk, bp, V.Group, Port of Rotterdam, Lloyd’s Register, and the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping.

“We all agree that the journey forward is anchored in safety. Without a meticulous and collective dedication to understanding its intricacies and establishing unwavering safety protocols, the immense potential of this fuel will remain untapped. The ships of tomorrow need more than just fuel; they require a steadfast commitment to safety," said Graugaard.

Among alternative marine fuels, ammonia has been gaining attention for its potential to significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions. However, the safety of crew members remains at the forefront of considerations due to the toxic nature of the ammonia molecule. A deep and comprehensive understanding of these risks, coupled with effective safety measures and professional risk management, is crucial for its widespread acceptance.

Lloyd’s Register Maritime Decarbonization Hub, in collaboration with the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center, recently published a study titled, “Recommendations for Design and Operation of Ammonia-Fueled Vessels Based on Multi-disciplinary Risk Analysis.” This research provides a comprehensive approach to assessing the safety considerations of onboard ammonia. It indicates that by taking diligent precautions, employing an inherently safe design philosophy, and strengthening soft skill and leadership, the risks associated with ammonia can be managed within safe limits.



