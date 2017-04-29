New Safety Standards for Passenger Vessels on Flensburg Fjord

Danish Maritime Authority (DMA) and the Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure (BMVI) signed a common agreement on safety standards for the carriage of passengers in the Flensborg Fjord.

This agreement clearly defines the scope of safety standards to be met by passenger vessels and ferries. For instance, vessels must be equipped with lifejackets, life rafts and the necessary fire safety.

If these requirements are met, Germany inland water way vessels will be allowed to carry passengers, use Danish ports and offer services on both the Danish and German part of the Flensborg Fjord.

Brian Mikkelsen, Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs, said, “I am very pleased that the agreement establishes clear guidelines for ships that want to carry passengers between Denmark and Germany on Flensborg Fjord. Previously, different regulations in the two countries have been a source of great frustration for the ship owners affected."

Mikkelsen added, "The agreement also meets a demand by the tourist industry and the local community to make it easier for these ships to be approved for the benefit of the tourist and business sectors as well as the region.”

Enak Ferlemann, Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure, said, “With this Memorandum of Understanding we have managed to meet the demand expressed by the inland navigation industry, the tourism sector, the cities and local authorities, namely to facilitate the carriage of passengers on the entire Flensborg Fjord. This will help to promote business and strengthen tourism in the region while at the same time enhance the good neighbourly relations between Denmark and Germany.”

Danish and German vessel operators who want to carry passengers in accordance with this agreement should contact their national maritime authority in order to ensure that they meet the requirements established.