Star Information Systems Data-Driven Asset Management with Sharecat Acquisition

Star Information Systems (STAR) has acquired Sharecat, a provider of solutions for managing and improving technical data quality for complex industrial operations.

STAR delivers advanced systems for maintenance, operations planning, procurement, logistics, and master data management, mainly for the maritime sector. The company has grown significantly over over the past four years and is on track to become a leading international player in a competitive market.

Data quality is crucial for organizations that have to plan complex operational activities and ensure proper maintenance is carried out in a timely fashion. Acquiring Sharecat enables STAR to combine its cost-efficient systems for integrated planning, procurement and logistics with Sharecat’s expertise, helping customers achieve higher quality at lower cost compared to traditional ERP-based systems that are not specialized for the maritime sector.

"Sharecat is an ideal complement to STAR’s software and services, not only for maritime and energy customers, but also for the broader industrial market," said STAR CEO Bernt Lilliestråle. "By joining forces, we strengthen our ability to deliver where data quality is critical to ensuring the right maintenance is performed at the right time."