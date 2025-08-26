State of Maine Multi-Mission Vessel Named at Hanwha Philadelphia Shipyard

The U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD) has celebrated the christening of the State of Maine, the third of five National Security Multi-Mission Vessels (NSMV), at Hanwha Philly Shipyard.

Built for Maine Maritime Academy, the State of Maine will serve as a next generation training ship, supporting both the academic development of cadets and America’s humanitarian relief.

MARAD is replacing aging training vessels from the National Defense Reserve Fleet with new, purpose-built ships designed to meet modern academy needs and to provide critical capabilities for disaster response and national emergencies.

At 525 feet long, a single NSMV can accommodate 600 cadets and up to 1,000 people in times of humanitarian need. These vessels boast eight classrooms, cutting-edge labs, a training bridge, auditorium, helicopter pad, advanced medical facilities, and roll-on/roll-off and container capacity.

State of Maine joins Empire State and Patriot State already in service, with two more NSMVs under construction at Hanwha Philly Shipyard, destined for Texas and California maritime academies.

“This vessel marks a new era for American maritime power,” said Acting Maritime Administrator Sang Yi. “MARAD’s mission to modernize sealift and empower the Merchant Marine hinges on relentless innovation and partnership. Together, we can build the fleet America needs to secure our future and dominate the seas.”

“Maine Maritime Academy is internationally recognized as a leader in maritime education and this vessel represents a major step forward in our mission to train the world’s finest mariners,” said Maine Maritime Academy President Craig Johnson. “As our first purpose-built training ship, the State of Maine will provide world-class learning experiences for cadets pursuing unlimited tonnage licenses. It’s a game-changer for our mission and a powerful reflection of what’s possible through strong partnerships and shared vision.”

NSMV Key Specs:

Length: 525’ 1”

Design Draft: 21’ 4”

Breadth: 88’ 7”

Depth: 55’ 1.5”

Speed: 18 knots

Deadweight: 8,487 MT



