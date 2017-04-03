IMCA eCMID Workshop to be Held in Stavanger

The International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) holds regular workshops to engage with the eCMID community including vessel operators, inspectors, and clients. The next workshop being held at Oceaneering International’s facility in Stavanger, Norway on the afternoon of Monday May 29, like all such workshops in 2017, has as its core theme how IMCA vessel inspection tools can assist in vessel assurance efforts for offshore contractors – in particular, for vessels brought out of lay-up, and as part of ISM code requirements.

The IMCA eCMID System provides standard formats for the inspection and auditing of offshore vessels. Its use helps promote safety and efficiency and can help reduce the number of repeat inspections on individual vessels by providing a consistent, transferrable format which meets vessel operator and client requirements alike.

The Common Marine Inspection Document (eCMID) and Marine Inspection for Small Workboats (eMISW) systems have seen significant change and remain under constant review to ensure they remain fit-for-purpose without excessive demands on vessel operators.

The workshop will include practical demonstrations of the eCMID database; guidance on how eCMID use can support the ISM Code and other SMS assurance efforts; debate on outcomes from the April 2017 eCMID Accredited Vessel Inspector (AVI) Conference; client, vessel operator and inspector perspectives in a 45-minute ‘Lessons identified’ session; and the future of eCMID, including changes to report recognition and inspector account functionality.

AVIs can earn three CPD points for revalidation purposes by attendance at the workshop with their AVI auditor logbooks being annotated accordingly.