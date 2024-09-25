Steamship Authority GM Robert Davis to Step Down

Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket Steamship Authority general manager Robert B. Davis announced he will step down from his role at the helm of the agency in approximately one year and transition into an advisory capacity.

Davis, who was appointed general manager in 2016 and began in the role in 2017, made the announcement at the Board’s monthly meeting, which was held on Nantucket.

The Authority said it has commenced its search for a successor.

Davis will continue to serve as an advisor to the Authority following the fulfillment of his one-year notice period. He joined the Authority in 1986 and held several positions of increasing responsibility, including treasurer and comptroller, before being elevated to the general manager position.

“Serving the Steamship Authority and its port communities for nearly four decades has been an honor,” Davis said. “Together, we have achieved many notable accomplishments to further strengthen the lifeline to the islands – from adding new vessels to the fleet to undertaking major shoreside and terminal improvements. I look forward to moving several additional projects forward during the next year.”

“Bob Davis has been an outstanding leader of the Steamship Authority, and his legacy will be long lasting,” said Robert Jones, chair of the Authority Board. “Bob skillfully and calmly guided the organization through a global pandemic and a period of increasing demand for travel to the Islands while maintaining a high-level of service and strong financial performance.”

“I have worked closely with Bob for more than 12 years, and his service to Steamship Authority has been and continues to be invaluable. The Authority is a better organization because of his leadership,” said Robert Ranney, the Board’s Nantucket representative and its longest-tenured member. “His insight and vast institutional knowledge will be invaluable to the Board when he joins us in an advisory capacity next year.”