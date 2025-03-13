Marine Link
Friday, March 14, 2025
Steel Cut for Australian Emergency Towing Vessel

March 13, 2025

Source: Robert Allan Ltd

A steel cutting ceremony has been held for a new RAsalvor 6500 at Rizhao GANGDA Shipbuilding (Shandong Port) in Shandong Province, China.

Designed by Robert Allan Ltd. for Smit Lamnalco, Australia, and the Australian Maritime Safety Authority, the new emergency towing vessel will provide first response capability in the Great Barrier Reef and Torres Strait – some of the most precious marine environments in the world.

The vessel is also intended to provide aids to navigation services and other marine services in the region. Equipped with a hybrid propulsion system that optimizes the power generation system for the desired operational profile.

Delivery is expected in 2026.

