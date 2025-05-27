Steerprop Appoints Holmlund-Sund Director of Marketing & Comms

Finnish propulsion specialist Steerprop has appointed Marit Holmlund-Sund as its new Director of Brand, Marketing & Communications. Holmlund-Sund, who joined Steerprop in March, will be responsible for growing awareness of the company’s high-quality propulsion systems throughout the maritime industry. Holmlund-Sund will be part of the management team of Steerprop.



Holmlund-Sund has an extensive background in maritime marketing, having worked with Finnish technology company Wärtsila within the area of brand, marketing and communications for more than 25 years. She was also Head of Brand & Marketing for the Finnish adventure boating company Axopar, and was most recently Head of International Relations for Novia University of Applied Sciences Finland.