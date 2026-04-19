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Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Two Cruise Ships Pass Through Strait of Hormuz

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

April 19, 2026

© Angela Rohde / Adobe Stock

© Angela Rohde / Adobe Stock

TUI Cruises said on Sunday that its Mein Schiff 4 and Mein Schiff 5 ships have passed through the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement posted on its website, the company said it had obtained approvals from relevant authorities, under careful consideration of the security situation.

It said the ships would now proceed swiftly to the Mediterranean Sea.

The cruise operator said that all passengers had previously been brought home and both ships were operating with reduced crews. It declined to provide further detail.


(Reuters - Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Thomas Seythal; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and David Goodman)

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