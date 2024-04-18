Steerprop to Supply Propulsion for Canadian Coast Guard MPVs

Steerprop announced it has been chosen to provide a Polar Class 4 (PC 4) propulsion package for the Canadian Coast Guard's Multi-Purpose Vessels (MPV) renewal program.

The contract entails the supply of propulsion packages for the initial six MPVs, integral to Canada's National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS). Steerprop's solution comprises two tunnel thrusters for auxiliary propulsion and two Contra-Rotating Propulsors (CRP) for main propulsion, engineered to meet the operational demands of the vessels in Arctic waters.

The CRP units not only serve propulsion needs but also facilitate efficient ice management, crucial for maintaining safe navigation channels and responding to emergencies in icy conditions. With a design that optimizes efficiency even at lower power levels, Steerprop's solution minimizes energy consumption while maximizing operational versatility and reliability, the company said.

Juho Rekola, Director of Sales and Project Management at Steerprop, said, "Our commitment to delivering the best possible propulsion systems and engineering support for our customers is at the heart of everything we do at Steerprop. This project exemplifies our resolve to support our customer in enhancing vessel performance and environmental friendliness without compromising on stringent requirements for operational availability.”

He continued, "This contract not only guarantees significant growth and a stable base load for an extended period but also plays a vital role in shaping the future of Steerprop. Establishing a permanent presence in Canada, this project further strengthens our expansion efforts across North America."