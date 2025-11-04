Stena Bulk Vessels Deploy Inmarsat NexusWave on Northern Marine Management Vessels

Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, is installing NexusWave on board selected Northern Marine Management Ltd (NMM) vessels operated by Stena Bulk and Proman Stena Bulk. This is part of their ongoing strategy to continually improve crew welfare through enhanced communications.

Building on existing onboard connectivity provisions, NMM recognizes the growing importance of high-speed internet access in attracting and retaining talent and supporting operational performance.

Inmarsat’s NexusWave is designed to deliver aggregated speeds, 99.9% availability, global coverage, secure-by-design infrastructure, and unlimited data to ensure seamless, uninterrupted crew communications wherever a ship is operating, whether in a busy shipping lane or a congested port.

The fully managed bonded connectivity solution enables seafarers to enjoy improved internet access while onboard, supporting activities such as staying in contact with family and friends, managing their finances, browsing and uploading to social media, streaming and downloading online entertainment, and undertaking remote learning courses.