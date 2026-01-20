Stena Connecta Freight Vessel Arrives in Belfast Harbour

Stena Connecta, the latest purpose-built freight vessel commissioned by Stena Line for the Irish Sea has arrived in Belfast Harbor and is due to go into commercial service on the Belfast-Heysham route on January 23, 2026.

The ship joins its sister vessel Stena Futura which went into service on the Belfast-Heysham service in October 2025 and together they offer an additional 40% freight capacity on the increasing popular trade route between Northern Ireland and Britain.

Stena Connecta, like Stena Futura, is a ‘New Max’ RoRo ship built for maximised freight capacity, with 2,848 lane meters across its 147-meter length. It uses a multi-hybrid propulsion system enabling the use of battery power, biofuel, and methanol. Uniquely the Stena Connecta has two 28m x 4m Norsepower Rotor Sails, designed to enhance energy efficiency and could deliver up to 9% fuel savings on its Irish Sea route between Belfast and Heysham. Stena Futura is also ready for rotor sail installation.

Facts – Stena Connecta

Length: 147 m

Beam: 26.3 m

Built: 2023–2025, CMI Shipyard, Weihai, China

Passenger capacity: 12

Crew: 26

Height clearance: 5.3 m

Width clearance: 12 m

Freight capacity: 2,848 lane metres

Route: Belfast – Heysham (approx. 12 sailings per week)

Stena Line is the largest ferry operator on the Irish Sea, with the biggest fleet providing up to 242 weekly sailings offering the widest choice of routes including: combined passenger and freight services from Belfast to Cairnryan and Liverpool, Dublin to Holyhead, Rosslare to Fishguard, in addition to the dedicated freight only routes from Belfast to Heysham and Dublin - Liverpool.