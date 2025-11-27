Stena Line and ABP Start Work on Immingham Terminal

Stena Line, and the UK’s largest port operator, Associated British Ports (ABP), are to commence work on a new freight ferry terminal at the Port of Immingham. The new terminal represents a joint investment of more than £200 million ($265 million) in the port and a boost to the Humber region of England where the unaccompanied freight market has been steadily growing.

Located in Lincolnshire, Immingham is becoming a strategic hub for Stena Line, which currently runs two daily services from the Humber region to The Netherlands. ABP’s four Humber ports collectively already make up the UK’s number 1 gateway for trade by volume.

The new RoRo terminal, known as the Immingham Eastern RoRo Terminal (IERRT), will provide access to the main Humber Estuary, allowing for quicker sailing times and the option to use larger vessels to cater for increased freight demand from exporters and importers from across the region and the rest of the UK.

Niclas Mårtensson, CEO of Stena Line said: “Stena Line has 20 routes across Northern Europe and the Mediterranean and Immingham port is a key part of that network. This project highlights our ongoing commitment to the North East of England but will also be integral to the expansion of freight operations on our routes between the UK and Continental Europe to meet demand.”



