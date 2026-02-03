Stena Line Discontinues Ferry Route

Stena Line has decided to close the ferry route between Halmstad in Sweden and Grenaa in Denmark. The vessel Stena Nautica will continue to operate the route until April 30,2026.

“The reason for this decision is that we have faced significant challenges in achieving profitability on the route over a long period of time. By concentrating our investments on routes with clear demand, we can support both commercial transport and passenger travel more efficiently, while at the same time strengthening the long-term resilience of our route network. This has not been an easy decision, but it is necessary in order to future-proof our business and continue to build a strong network of ferry connections as an important part of Sweden’s and Europe’s infrastructure,” says Niclas Mårtensson, CEO of Stena Line.

Strong competition from the fixed bridge connections to and within Denmark, a strained cost environment, and challenging market conditions due to global uncertainty and a weak economic climate are the main reasons why the Halmstad–Grenaa connection is now being discontinued.

Stena Line has operated the Halmstad–Grenaa route since 2020 with one vessel, Stena Nautica. The route was relocated from Varberg following new development plans for the Port of Varberg. The company’s Board of Directors has now decided to discontinue the ferry route and to reach an agreement with Hallands Hamnar and Grenå Port to terminate the cooperation. According to the current plan, traffic on the Halmstad–Grenaa route will cease on 30 April 2026.

Stena Line’s Swedish ferry network will continue to comprise six ferry routes and 12 vessels: Gothenburg–Frederikshavn, Gothenburg–Kiel, Trelleborg–Rostock, Karlskrona–Gdynia, Nynäshamn–Ventspils, and, from February 2026, Umeå–Vaasa through the recently acquired Wasaline.



