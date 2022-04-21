Stena Line Vessels to Be Fitted with Yara Shore Power Solutions

Stena Line and Yara Marine Technologies have signed a contract to install Yara Marine’s shore power solution on board four ferries as part of Stena Line’s efforts to minimize carbon emissions from their fleet. When connected to the local power grid at the port, the turnkey solution will allow these vessels to eliminate emissions and noise that would otherwise have been produced by the vessels’ engines.

The installations aboard Stena Baltica, Stena Scandica, Stena Flavia, and Stena Livia are scheduled to take place during the second half of 2022.

Stena Line has used shore power for some of its vessels since 1989, and now requires that shore-based terminals are supplied with renewable energy to minimize emissions throughout the supply chain.

Hans Corneliusson, Fleet Support Manager at Stena Line, said, “Emissions reduction is at the heart of our sustainable operations. Connecting a single vessel to a green electrical grid when in port can reduce CO2 emissions by over 5,000 tonnes per year – and this effect is multiplied across our fleet. We firmly believe that the number of ports offering shore-based power connectivity will increase in the near future and we are happy to support this change through investments in our fleet to make our vessels compatible with this technology. Our holistic approach to minimizing emissions by only sourcing renewable energy for shore power is in line with both customer expectations and upcoming regulatory requirements.”

Aleksander Askeland, CSO of Yara Marine Technologies, said, “The shipping industry is keen to achieve cleaner and truly sustainable operations, and shore power is an ideal means to reduce emissions with immediate effect. At Yara Marine, we believe in making it easy for companies to make their operations greener, no matter the specifics of their operating conditions. We are pleased to use our extensive experience from planning and executing multi-vessel installations to equip four Stena Line vessels with our turnkey shore power solution, and look forward to supporting Stena Line and our other customers for the lifetimes of their installed technologies.”