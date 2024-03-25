Marine Link
Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Stena RoRo Explores Methanol Retrofits

March 25, 2024

(Photo: Caterpillar MaK)

Stena RoRo and Caterpillar Motoren have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote the use of methanol as fuel on board MaK-powered E-flexer class ferries.

The partners will work together to explore alternative fuel solutions to reduce CO2 emissions from ferry operations. This includes the development and feasibility of converting MaK-powered ferries from diesel to methanol. An initial pilot project involves a Stena ferry equipped with VM 43 C MaK engines.

Methanol is among a number of fuels being explored as an option to help the maritime industry reduce its environmental footprint. 

Green methanol, derived from renewable sources, serves as a cleaner substitute for diesel or traditional fossil fuel-based methanol. It reduces carbon emissions, contributing to sustainability goals and combating climate change.

