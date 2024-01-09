Stena RoRo Orders RoPax from China's CMI Jinling

Stena RoRo has placed an order for another RoPax-class E-Flexer vessel from the Chinese shipyard CMI Jinling (Weihai). The vessel will be delivered in the first quarter of 2026 to Corsica Linea and will operate between Marseille and Corsica. This is Stena RoRo’s 13th vessel in the E-Flexer series and the first to be delivered to the Mediterranean region.

“The arrival of this new LNG vessel in the fleet is a strong signal that is in line with the ambitious course set for Corsica Linea the coming years: to become the most modern shipping company in the Mediterranean by 2030. This new and highly efficient ship will be an important factor in our green transition and a part of our objective to reduce our CO2 emissions with 40 % by 2030,” said Pierre-Antoine Villanova, CEO of CORSICA linea.

The vessels’ engines are of the multi-fuel type and can run on LNG, conventional marine fuel (MGO) or biodiesel. The vessels will be designed with the classification society notation “Battery power” which means that in the future the vessels will also be able to utilize batteries as a means of propulsion.

“This ship is a further development of our previous RoPax concepts, where the focus on sustainability and future-proofing has been a top priority,” said Per Westling, Managing Director, Stena RoRo. “Through the further development and optimization of the hull shape in combination with multi-fuel engines and battery hybrid technology, ordering new vessels will be the most important and powerful measure to reduce CO2 emissions from shipping in the future.”

Stena RoRo currently has 13 confirmed orders for E-Flexer vessels, as well as two so-called “New Max” RoRo vessels, at the CMI Jinling shipyard in Weihai, China. A total of six vessels will now be under construction at the shipyard at the same time. Thus far, nine vessels have been delivered.

Length: 203 m

Draught: 6.5 m

Beam: 27.8 m

Capacity: 1000 passengers and 2500 cargo meters freight