Stena Surprise Tanker Reflagged In Sweden

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

December 12, 2025

From left to right: Markus Lindbom, CEO Stena Shipping; Erik Hånell, CEO, Stena Bulk; William Olsson, Stena AB; Dan Sten Olsson, CEO Stena AB; Andreas Carlson, Minister for Infrastructure and Housing; Captain Radu Rujan. © Stena Bulk

Leading tanker shipping company Stena Bulk has announced that it has officially reflagged its Suezmax tanker Stena Surprise under the Swedish flag, marking a milestone for Swedish shipping. A ceremony was held on board the vessel in Nynäshamn, Sweden. Andreas Carlson, Minister for Infrastructure and Housing, attended to witness the hoisting of the Swedish flag.

Built in 2012, Stena Surprise is the latest Suezmax tanker to join the Swedish Shipping Register, following Stena Sunrise and Stena Suede in flying the Swedish colours. The latest transfer is part of an ongoing strategic initiative to reflag some of Stena Bulk’s vessels in Sweden.

Choosing to flag the vessels in Sweden highlights the strategic importance of improving the country’s global shipping footprint, reinforces the nation’s standing in international maritime trade, and supports a competitive and sustainable Swedish fleet.

Based on available records and internal knowledge, these Suezmax-class vessels are the first of their type to be flagged in Sweden and among only a handful of large crude carriers ever to do so.

