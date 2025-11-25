Østensjø Rederi Orders its Most Powerful Offshore Tugboat

GONDAN signed a contract with Norwegian shipowner Østensjø Rederi to build a state-of-the-art offshore tugboat, which will be the most powerful in its tugboat fleet. Delivery of the vessel, whose operation will be guaranteed by PYMAR, is scheduled for the first quarter of 2028.

Measuring 50 x 17 m with a bollard pull of 150 tons, the new tugboat is designed to handle the most demanding offshore operations, combining great thrust capacity, manoeuvrability, and precision, thanks to the DP-2 dynamic positioning system. In addition, it has an innovative configuration that allows it to perform towing manoeuvres from both the bow and stern using a single high-power, high-performance combined winch.

Based on the Skipsteknisk ST-933 design, the vessel will incorporate a diesel-electric hybrid propulsion system and will be ready to operate with methanol (Methanol fuel ready), reinforcing the joint commitment of Østensjø Rederi and GONDAN to more efficient solutions with less environmental impact.

The project also focuses on the well-being of the crew, with high-standard accommodation for 14 people and special care taken to reduce noise and vibrations. This will be achieved by integrating permanent magnet RIM Drive manoeuvring propellers, which have very low noise emissions and guarantee a comfortable working environment even in adverse sea conditions.