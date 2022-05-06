Stolt Tankers Adds Three Chemical Tankers

Stolt-Nielsen Limited announced on Friday that Stolt Tankers B.V. has entered into agreements to acquire three 33,600 dwt stainless steel chemical tankers built in Japan. The ships are expected to be delivered into Stolt Tankers’ fleet between July and September 2022.

Stolt Tankers president, Lucas Vos, said, “This acquisition is an excellent opportunity for Stolt Tankers to secure competitively priced tonnage ahead of an expected cyclical upturn in the chemical tanker industry. The newly added ships will lower our fleet age profile and can trade in any of our deep-sea lanes increasing flexibility across our fleet.

“In the end, Stolt Tankers’ customers are the real winners in this deal, as these ships will support our proven platform that provides a high quality, reliable service offering.”