Stolt-Nielsen Looks for Partner in LNG Venture

January 26, 2026

© hao / Adobe Stock

Stolt-Nielsen, through its subsidiary Stolt-Nielsen Gas, has confirmed it is in discussions with a strategic buyer, regarding the potential sale of up to 50% of its interest in Avenir LNG.

Avenir LNG is an industry leader in small-scale LNG supply and is focused on supporting the marine energy transition through one of the largest fleets of small-scale LNG vessels. Avenir LNG owns and operates a fleet of five modern small-scale LNG bunkering vessels, with two newbuildings under construction.

The potential sale agreement is subject to final documentation and customary approvals, which are expected in the first quarter of 2026. Should a formal agreement be reached, Stolt-Nielsen intends to jointly own and operate Avenir LNG as a joint venture.


