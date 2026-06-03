StormGeo, OceanScore Expand Emissions Compliance Cooperation

StormGeo and OceanScore have expanded their cooperation through a collaboration agreement aimed at supporting shipping companies in managing emissions compliance requirements.

The cooperation combines StormGeo's operational vessel and emissions data capabilities with OceanScore's expertise in emissions compliance workflows covering the European Union Emissions Trading System (EU ETS), FuelEU Maritime and the upcoming UK ETS.

The companies said the agreement is intended to help shipping companies manage emissions reporting, data validation, compliance exposure, pooling and financial settlement as regulatory requirements become increasingly important in commercial shipping operations.

The cooperation will connect validated operational emissions data with commercial compliance management processes, supporting emissions reporting and validation, compliance management, exposure visibility, cost transparency, pooling arrangements, settlement and financial processes.

“Our cooperation reflects that shipping companies are no longer looking for isolated solutions - they need connected processes - automated across different systems and reliable decision-making throughout the full compliance chain,” said Albrecht Grell, Managing Director at OceanScore.

“By working with OceanScore, we can help customers connect StormGeo’s validated operational data with commercial compliance processes, creating a more integrated and practical approach to emissions management,” added Espen Martinsen, Chief Commercial Officer at StormGeo,

The companies said they expect the cooperation to evolve alongside regulatory developments including FuelEU Maritime, EU ETS, UK ETS and future emissions-related frameworks affecting the shipping industry.