Storm-shut Ports Reopen in US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico

The U.S. Coast Guard Captain of the Port San Juan has set Port Condition FOUR in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands reopening the area's maritime ports, following the passing of Tropical Storm Grace near the islands.

Now a tropical depression, Grace continues its path just off the southern coast of the Dominican Republic.

The ports of San Juan, Puerto Rico and the ports in the U.S. Virgin Islands were reopened Sunday afternoon, while all other remaining ports in Puerto Rico reopened at 5:45 a.m. Monday. During Port Condition FOUR, port facilities are open to all commercial vessel traffic and maritime cargo operations within the port may resume as normal.

As sea state conditions normalize, all mariners are advised to exercise caution due to floating debris and report any abnormalities to the Coast Guard. Recreational boaters should pay close attention to weather updates and any small craft advisories before getting underway. National Weather Service website.

Maritime port facilities and mariners can view the latest port readiness updates for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands on the Coast Guard’s Homeport site.