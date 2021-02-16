Stott Joins SAFE Boats International

SAFE Boats International has hired Mark Stott as Business Development Director for the U.S. Western Region for government customers and private/commercial customers worldwide.

Stott began his professional career in electronics and telecommunications before diving into the maritime industry. He has served as an engineer on large, private vessels worldwide and undertaken technical and business development roles with Protector USA and most recently, Moose Boats.

“I’m excited to bring to SAFE Boats my 20-plus years of marine technical and business development experience,” Stott says. “I will play a forward-thinking role in adapting to emerging markets by combining innovation, simplicity and practicality. I am a dedicated champion of maritime public safety. Leading-edge innovations will come about via strong relationships with clients, colleagues and industry partners alike.”

“We are excited to have Mark on board as we continue to push into new and emerging markets,” said Richard Schwarz, SAFE Boats CEO. “His depth of knowledge across the broad maritime spectrum, impeccable reputation in the industry, and strong customer relationships are welcome contributions to the SAFE Boats team.”