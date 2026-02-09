Stowaway Cocaine Smuggler Caught San Juan Harbor

The U.S. Coast Guard and partner agencies apprehended a stowaway smuggler and seized 10 bales of cocaine in San Juan Harbor, Puerto Rico, on January 28.

The seized contraband weighed a combined total of 358kg/789.25 pounds and is estimated to have a wholesale value of more than $5 million. The apprehended suspect faces federal prosecution on drug trafficking charges.

Sector San Juan Command Center watchstanders received a VHF Channel 16 marine radio communication from the tug Signet Thunder at approximately 5:48 a.m., Jan. 28, 2026, while the vessel was towing the barge San Juan-JaxBridge to the Old Army Terminal port facility in San Juan Harbor. The tug reported that a crewmember from an assist tugboat had boarded the barge and sighted a stowaway onboard.

Watchstanders directed Station San Juan to launch and alerted Customs and Border Protection and Puerto Rico Police which also responded.

The Station San Juan boat crew sighted and recovered one person and 10 bales of suspected contraband from the water. Once pier side, Sector Boarding Team and Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers completed a boarding of the Signet Thunder and the barge and found no other stowaways or contraband onboard.



