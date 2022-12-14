Marine Link
Friday, December 16, 2022
StraitNZ Bluebridge Opts for Hogia Ferry Systems

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

December 14, 2022

Image courtesy Bluebridge

New Zealand ferry operator StraitNZ Bluebridge reached an agreement with Hogia Ferry Systems for delivery and implementation of its standard reservation software BOOKIT.

Bluebridge operates two ropax ferries between Wellington in the North Island and Picton in the South Island, across Cook Strait. 

Hogia Ferry Systems is part of the Hogia Group, one of Sweden's largest software companies with 600 employees in Sweden, Finland, Norway and the United Kingdom.

