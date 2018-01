A U.S. Coast Guard aircrew rescued three men after they became stranded by the rising tide at Indian Beach, Wednesday.

The helicopter crew from Sector Columbia River safely hoisted the men and transported them to Canon Beach Fire Department personnel waiting on shore.



Sector watchstanders received a report from Seaside 911 dispatchers with a request for assistance at 12:20 p.m. after the three men, who were fishing in tide pools, became stranded due to high tide.



There were no reported injuries at the time of the rescue.