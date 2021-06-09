Strategic Marine Delivers CTV Pair to WEM Marine

Singapore-based Strategic Marine delivered a pair of 27m CTVs to WEM Marine Ltd, a UK-based offshore support vessel provider with a growing fleet servicing the renewable offshore wind energy sector. This is WEM’s first order with the Strategic Marine Group.

To date Strategic Marine has delivered 23 CTV’s to offshore wind vessel operators, according to Chan Eng Yew, CEO of Strategic Marine.

The CTVs were both built in Singapore, designed to meet the specific requirements of WEM who intends to deploy the vessels in UK and European waters. The CTVs are powered by two Caterpillar C32 engines driving fixed pitch propellers providing a robust and efficient propulsion system. 24 technicians and three crew can be comfortably accommodated onboard and personnel transfer to the wind turbines is facilitated by a patented active fendering system.