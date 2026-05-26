Strategic Marine Delivers More Supa Swath CTVs to Mainprize Offshore

Strategic Marine and Mainprize Offshore have signed a Protocol of Delivery and Acceptance (PODA) for the MO15 and MO16 crew transfer vessels (CTVs), extending a multi-vessel offshore renewables vessel program announced in 2024.

The agreement follows the earlier delivery of the MO10, MO11, MO12 and MO14 Supa Swath vessels.

The new vessels are intended to support offshore wind operations and maintenance activities in Europe as Mainprize Offshore continues expanding its fleet.

The vessels, designed by Walker Marine Design, are engineered for offshore renewables operations and feature advanced propulsion systems, seakeeping capabilities, and navigation and communications technologies, according to the companies.

Mainprize Offshore said the vessels would strengthen its ability to support offshore renewables projects across Europe.

“The signing of the PODA for MO15 and MO16 marks another important milestone in our partnership with Strategic Marine. Their proven track record in delivering robust, high-performance vessels gives us confidence that both vessels will strengthen our fleet’s ability to support offshore renewables projects across Europe,” said Bob Mainprize, Managing Director of Mainprize Offshore.

“We are delighted to formalize the PODA signing for MO15 and MO16 with Mainprize Offshore. This agreement reflects our shared commitment to delivering innovative vessel solutions that meet the evolving needs of the offshore renewables industry and underscores the strength of our partnership,” added Chan Eng Yew, Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Marine.

Mainprize Offshore operates CTVs serving offshore wind projects across the UK and Europe, while Strategic Marine is a Singapore-based shipbuilder focused on civilian and defense vessels.