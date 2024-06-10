Strategic Marine Inks Four CTVs Construction Contract with Venus Marine

Singaporean shipbuilder Strategic Marine has signed a contract with Venus Marine for the construction of four Crew Transfer Vessels (CTVs) for operations in Europe and Taiwan.

This project is the result of a collaborative effort with renowned design firm BMT Limited, showcasing the latest advancements in marine engineering and technology.

The design of the four 27-meter CTVs makes them suitable for challenging operating environments.

Key features of these innovative vessels include propulsion systems CPP and IPS propulsions, ensuring enhanced performance, efficiency, and maneuverability.

The vessels are scheduled for delivery by end of 2024 onwards with two operating in Europe, managed by Njord Offshore and another two operating in Taiwan managed by Njord Marine.

“We are delighted to sign this contract with Ventus Marine for the delivery of the 27m Z-Bow Crew Transfer Vessels. This project exemplifies our commitment to excellence and innovation in the maritime sector, and we are grateful for the collaboration and trust placed in us by our esteemed client Ventus Marine who we hope to collaborate with further in the future,” ,said Chan Eng Yew, Chief Executive Officer at Strategic Marine.