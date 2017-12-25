Marine Link
Tuesday, December 26, 2017

Iran to Enhance Fleet Strength

December 25, 2017

Photo: IRISL Group

Photo: IRISL Group

 Four giant new container vessels will join Iran's shipping fleet next year. With the arrival of these vessels, the rank of the national shipping fleet in the work will rise to 16 from 20 at present, chairman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping (IRISL) Mohammad Saeedi was quoted as saying.

 
The report by the Fars news agency did not specify the type of the vessels but they are most likely Triple E ships which Iran has already ordered as part of a plan to expand its shipping fleet.
 
Xinhua reported that South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) will deliver 10 commercial ships to Iran in March 2018.
 
Mohammad Saeedi said that the first delivery of the ordered ships will take place in March 2018, and the remaining nine vessels will be delivered to Iran every 45 days.
 
Mohammad  was also quoted by Financial Tribune daily as saying that four of these vessels will be container ships with a capacity of over 14,500 TEU (Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units).
 
"When the new ships are added, the company's standing among world's largest shipping lines will improve to 16th or 17th from the current 20th," he said.
 
The IRISL's fleet currently includes 150 commercial vessels carrying 5.2 million tons of goods annually.
 
South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries signed a $700 million contract in December 2016 with IRISL to build 10 ships for Iran’s state-owned shipping company.
 
Under the contract, which was the first shipbuilding order by Iran since the lifting of sanctions, the company will build container ships and tankers for Iran Shipping Lines, with delivery starting in 2018.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Dec 2017 - The Great Ships of 2017

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News