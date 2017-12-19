THE Alliance Goes Strengthened Into 2018

After its first year of cooperation, the members of THE Alliance announced the details for their enhanced product effective from April 2018.

THE Alliance plans to deploy a fleet of more than 250 modern ships in the Asia /Europe, North Atlantic and Trans-Pacific trade lanes including the Middle East and the Arabian Gulf/Red Sea.

“After one year of cooperation we are proud to say that our services and the network improved significantly“, said the member carriers Hapag-Lloyd, Ocean Network Express and Yang Ming in a statement. ”The business is well on track in operational terms and with the delivery of several new big ships we are able to serve our customers even better.”

The comprehensive network of 33 services would connect more than 81 major ports throughout Asia , North Europe, the Mediterranean, North America, Canada, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, Indian Sub-Continent and the Middle East with fast transit times and a wide range of direct port-port-connections.

The new product of THE Alliance will feature eight services in the Asia/Europe trade including three services covering the Mediterranean market. 16 joint services will be operated by THE Alliance members on the Trans Pacific trade.

Seven loops will serve the North Atlantic trade covering a wide range of North European and Mediterranean ports as well as those in the US, Canada and Mexico and two in Middle East.