SU Navigation Joins the SNAPS Pool

Stolt Tankers announced the expansion of its Stolt NYK Asia Pacific Services (SNAPS) pool with the addition of a vessel from SU Navigation, in partnership with NYK Line and ENEOS Ocean.

Maren Schroeder, President, Stolt Tankers, said “By adding tonnage from SU Navigation, a top-tier platform, Stolt Tankers reinforces its commitment to delivering superior value in a competitive market.

“Combining the expertise and resources of Stolt Tankers and NYK Line allows our SNAPS business unit to be a market leader in the Asia regional market and enhances our service flexibility across the region.”

The SU Navigation ship entered the SNAPS pool in early September. According to Stolt Tankers, the vessel adheres to strong environmental and safety standards, in line with its ambition to reduce its carbon intensity by 50% (relative to the 2008 baseline).