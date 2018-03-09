CMA CGM Upgrades Indian Sub-continent and Europe Services

The CMA CGM Group, a world leader in maritime transport, is pleased to announce it is reinforcing its offer, starting 2 April 2018, from Indian Sub-Continent, in a partnership with HLC, MSC, COSCO and ONE.

With 2 weekly and complementary services, this new offer will provide expanded port coverage and will also reduce transit times and improve schedule reliability of existing services.

With this unique offer, CMA CGM pursues its ambition to strengthen its service to the Indian Sub-Continent market.

EPIC 1 service: Rotation: Port Qasim, Nhava Sheva, Hazira, Mundra, King Abdullah, Gioia Tauro, Tangier Med, Southampton, Rotterdam, Antwerp, Dunkirk, Felixstowe, Le Havre, King Abdullah, Djibouti, Port Qasim. 2 vessels operated by the CMA CGM Group. A service specially designed to cater UK and Benelux markets. Weekly direct call in Hazira, offering a complementary offer to Nhava Sheva or Mundra and Port Qasim.

EPIC 2 service: Rotation: Jebel Ali, Karashi, Nhava Sheva, Mundra, Jeddah, Tangier Med, Rotterdam, Hamburg, London Gateway, Antwerp, Le Havre, Tangier Med, Jeddah, Jebel Ali. Three vessels operated by the CMA CGM Group. A service customized to match the requirements of the German & Scandinavia/Baltic markets. Shortest transit time for the transportation of grapes & Reefer products from India to North Europe. Weekly direct call in Jebel Ali to cater Gulf import and Karachi as new alternative for Pakistan import & export.

This improvement of CMA CGM's offering between the Indian Sub-Continent and Europe reinforces the Group's global coverage in order to meet customers’ expectations and needs.