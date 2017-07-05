HII Wins USS Columbus Submarine Repair Work

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) announced that its Newport News Shipbuilding division has been awarded a $219 million modification to a previously awarded contract to execute maintenance and modernization efforts on the submarine USS Columbus (SSN 762).

Contract work includes maintenance, repair, alterations, testing and routine work on the ship’s hull structure, tanks, propulsion systems, electric plant, auxiliary systems, armament and furnishings. Work will begin immediately and is expected to be completed in August 2019.

“This contract modification provides us the opportunity to work our first Los Angeles-class engineered overhaul availability at Newport News Shipbuilding,” said Matt Needy, Newport News’ vice president for submarines and fleet support. “We are excited about the opportunity to work closely with the Navy and the crew of the USS Columbus to complete this important availability and re-deliver her to the fleet on time.”

Newport News is one of only two U.S. shipyards capable of building nuclear-powered submarines and has completed hundreds of ship repair projects for the U.S. government, ranging from paint repair to complete hull and machinery renovation.

