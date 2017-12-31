Yang Ming Announces Subsidiary in Thailand

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation will establish a subsidiary in Thailand - Yang Ming Line (Thailand) Co., Ltd. The new company will provide all services starting 1st January 2018. Mr. Derek Chen is officially appointed as its President.

Thailand is located in a strategical position in the middle of Southeast Asia with strong links to neighboring countries, whose economy has been growing steadily over the years. It is expected to see more rapid expansion of the market in the near future.

Yang Ming has upgraded vessel size for Southeast Asia services in order to optimize its service network. The inauguration of Yang Ming Line (Thailand) Co., Ltd. may serve Yang Ming’s worldwide clients with a more comprehensive and intensive logistics network by integrating regional business.

Yang Ming looks forward to reinforcing the operations of import/export/transship cargo in Thailand in line with Yang Ming’s long-term strategy of port network establishment and synchronization of information platform.