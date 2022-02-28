Marine Link
Suez Canal to Increase Tolls By Up to 10%

February 28, 2022

© Val Traveller / Adobe Stock

Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority said on Sunday it was increasing canal tolls by up to 10% for laden and ballast vessels, effective March 1.

The decision was “in line with the significant growth in global trade, the improvement of ships’ economics, the Suez Canal waterway development and the enhancement of the transit service”, according to a series of circulars by the canal authority.


(Reuters - Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy and Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Alison Williams)

