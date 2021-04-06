Marine Link
Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Suez Canal Traffic Slows as Oil Tanker "Faces Difficulties"

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

April 6, 2021

Suez Canal - Credit: Pabkov/AdobeStock

Suez Canal - Credit: Pabkov/AdobeStock

Marine traffic slowed in the Suez Canal on Tuesday as oil tanker M/T Rumford appeared to face difficulties in the south of the canal, shipping websites MarineTraffic and TankerTrackers said.

A trade source said that the canal notified companies that the M/T Rumford faced engine trouble in the canal and that it had sent tug boats Tim Hope and Mosaed 3 to its aid.

TankersTracker said on Twitter that the vessel had run into difficulty but is finally heading north again.

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) told Reuters the issue had only lasted about 10 minutes and "was fixed". 

(Reporting by Yousry Mohamed in Ismailia and Nadine Awadalla in Cairo Writing by Mahmoud Mourad Editing by David Goodman )

